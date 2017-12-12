Register
20:34 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Ceramic figurines of British children's animated TV serie character Peppa Pig called Caganers are pictured during their presentation in Torroella de Montgri, near Gerona on November 15, 2013.

    Absolute Hogwash? Kids' Cartoon Peppa Pig Blamed for UK Health Service Crisis

    © AFP 2017/ Lluis Gene
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Immigrants, obese patients and smokers are often accused of pushing the NHS in England ever closer to collapse, however as 2017 comes to an end, a big pink pig appears to be the reason why the health service is in crisis.

    NHS England has hit the headlines again after an article appeared in the British Medical Journal suggesting a cartoon pig's portrayal of family doctors "raises patient expectations" thus putting more pressure on the health service.

    British animation series Peppa Pig, which is a children's television show broadcast around the world, features Peppa and her younger brother George who act out family activities like swimming, visiting relatives or taking the recycling out.

    However the episode in which Peppa visits the doctor has been blamed for painting an unrealistic picture of NHS services and putting Britain's NHS under pressure. 

    A protester holds a placard in support of the NHS in front of the Elizabeth Tower, also known as Big Ben at the Houses of Parliament during a march against private companies' involvement in the National Health Service (NHS) and social care services provision and against cuts to NHS funding in central London on March 4, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Halt of EU Citizens Free Access to UK After Brexit to Affect NHS – Trade Union

    Dr. Catherine Bell suggests exposure to Peppa Pig and its portrayal of general practice "raises patient expectation and encourages inappropriate use of primary care services."

    Writing in The BMJ, the GP and mother of a toddler suggests exposure to the cartoon and its portrayal of general practice — and Dr. Brown Bear in particular — could be the reason why some patients instantly visit the doctor, regardless of how minor the ailment may be.

    Dr. Bell presents three case studies taken from the cartoon and argues their "depiction of general practice could be contributing to unrealistic expectations of primary care?"

    The article — in which Dr. Bell's tongue appears to be firmly planted in her cheek — could perhaps highlight how at times the media ignore the real story of an NHS in crisis and the many reasons why 54,000 junior doctors went out on strike in a dispute over an imposed government contract they argued was "unfair and unsafe."

    However writing about the unfair treatment of doctors put in life and death situations isn't as fun as writing about a big pink pig and her friends.

    Related:

    Britain's Fat Shame: Obesity Levels Make Nation Worst in Europe
    One Cancer-Burger, Please! Teenage Obesity Plague Taking Sinister Grip on World
    UK Child Obesity Rises to Nearly 20% for 11 Year-Olds
    UK NHS Says Hit By Massive Ransomware Cyberattack
    Tags:
    spoof, doctor, doctors, pig, health, National Health Service (NHS), Great Britain, World, Britain, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymin Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Mission Completed
    Mission Complete
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok