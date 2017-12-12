Animals Do Feel Pain: British Tory MPs Decide After Social Media Storm

Conservative Members of Parliament voted against recognizing animals as sentient beings in November, leading to condemnation that now seems to have reversed the government’s policy.

The UK Secretary for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Michael Gove pledged December 12 the principle that animals are sentient beings would be enshrined in British Law despite several Conservative MPs previously voting against the measure.

Mr. Gove also claimed in a Twitter post that the EU was in fact obstructing better animal welfare standards from being enacted in the United Kingdom.

Inside the EU we can't restrict live export of animals, ban products which breach our animal welfare standards or effectively tackle the exploitative trade in domestic pets raised in cruel conditions https://t.co/6nkDHIQomu — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) 12 December 2017​

Conservative members of Parliament voted on November 20 against transplanting animal welfare protections enshrined in EU law into British law as part of the process of separating the two legal systems in the lead-up to Brexit. The votes of Conservative Party members led to a backlash online as well as petitions against the move which garnered hundreds of thousands of supporters.

​

I don't live in your country. But I am so sad to see the cruelty of the politician humans. I thought they are better than the our ones. I was wrong. They are all the same — Nevyn Haque (@NevynHaque) November 22, 2017

​

​

I just signed this petition that says animals can't feel pain. They can and they do. You should sign it too.https://t.co/LoJ7JaNF8T — Hannah Kenway (@hkenway29) November 26, 2017

​

Proposed legislation before Parliament would enact longer jail-sentences for offenders convicted of animal cruelty.

The Secretary's announcement drew praise from some followers on Twitter.

EU allows fur farming, live exports, foie gras production, puppy farming, bull fighting, shall I go on? — LR (@lsrlinda) 12 December 2017

Excellent news at last Michael. Animals have intelligence and feel pain, their abusers should lose their liberty. Please look at long distance live animal exports and the suffering of animals being slaughtered for halal, this is morally wrong. — Tracy 🇬🇧 (@pimtole) 12 December 2017

​Others however, were less than convinced and questioned his record on previous promises Mr. Gove has made.

Normal bollox from Gove. So David @the13men, do you think our animal welfare standards are going to improve, once we're hemmed into a second rate Trade Treaty with the US, for whom meat exports figure highly on the 'Would Like' list? — James Ross (@JamesRo88584848) 12 December 2017​