Gas Pipeline Blast in Austria Reportedly Injures 60, Causes Blaze (VIDEO, PHOTO)

Rescue helicopters are hovering over the scene of an explosion that has hit an OMV gas station in Austria's Baumgarten on Tuesday, according to media reports. The work of the gas hub has been fully halted.

Different reports suggest that between 50 and 60 people are injured after an explosion at a Austrian OMV oil and gas company's natural gas depot in Baumgarten. A Red Cross official has said one person was killed, according to AFP. However, police have denied that one person has died.

Ten fire engines, four ambulances and rescue helicopters are patrolling the area, Heute.at says.

Local police have urged citizens to avoid the scene and "follow instructions" from the authorities.

OMV's spokesperson has said the company [largest in central Europe] is seeking to find out which parts of the plat have been affected and added that a criminal investigation has begun, according to noe.orf.at.

Videos and photos have surfaced online, which show the fire caused by the explosion.

The hub takes in approximately 40 billion cubic meters of gas every year and redistributes it further in Europe.

