'Nothing Is Agreed': UK Won't Pay EU Bill Unless Trade Deal Reached

The UK leader and others of her senior ministers have implied that the separation deal between the UK and EU might not survive if Brexit negotiations are not concluded satisfactorily.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has reportedly promised her fellow party members in a letter published on a Conservative affiliated website that her Government will not pay the agreed US$52 billion (£39 billion) to the European Union unless a trade agreement is successfully arranged.

Mrs. May reiterated in the alleged letter that the two conditions were mutually dependent, saying, "Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed."

© AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

The reported promise to her colleagues comes after the Secretary for Exiting the EU, David Davis called the agreement "a statement of intent," and hinted that it might not be enforced depending on the outcome of the next stage of Brexit negotiations.

The UK reached an eleventh-hour deal with the EU on December 8 after an agreement to settle the Irish border issue was sunk December 4 by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) who feared that Northern Ireland would be left in the EU Customs Union after the rest of the UK leaves.

READ MORE: UK PM Player 'With No Weapons' Amid DUP-Ireland Stalemate & Brexit Deal Break Up