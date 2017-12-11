Register
12:43 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Östergatan in central Vellinge, Sweden

    Sweden Hits Migrants Where It Hurts Most to Promote Integration

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Ärkan / Vellinge Östergatan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (53)
    142

    A Swedish municipality has set forth a historic proposal called "integration duty," under which immigrants must meet certain obligations - or risk forfeiting some of the privileges and benefits they currently enjoy.

    Under the "integration duty" proposal railroaded by the Conservatives in the Vellinge municipal council in Skåne County, the new arrivals must make progress in basic Swedish designed for immigrants and complete a course in society orientation. Those failing to comply or show involvement may risk having their benefits canceled.

    "We make it a requirement that all adults, including parents and retirees, participate in this scheme. If you don't, the benefits may be deducted," Carina Wutzler of the Vellinge municipal council told the Swedish national broadcaster SVT. "It is about linking rights with obligations. One shall follow all the existing plans and regulations and learn the Swedish language. There ought to be clear demands for everyone," Wutzler explained.

    A nurse prepares a kit for drug addicts next to a sign that reads Do not share tools! HIV and Hepatitis kills at the needle exchange facility located in St Goeran's hospital in Stockholm on April 2, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    More Seek Care for HIV 'Imported' to Sweden Amid Growing Immigration
    In conclusion, courses in social orientation will be made mandatory for the new arrivals to complete. All students will be examined upon completion of the course to verify their knowledge. Those failing to pass the test, may repeat the course.

    The decision, the first one of its kind in Sweden, will come into force in January 2018.

    In Sweden, Vellinge rose to nationwide prominence earlier this year for its plans to become the first municipality to introduce a comprehensive ban on begging. The decision to ban begging was approved by the municipality, yet reversed by the county administrative board in Skåne.

    ​Anders Sannerstedt, an associate professor of political science at Lund University, has called the initiative deeply controversial. Sannerstedt stressed that the municipality of Vellingehas long resisted taking in any refugees at all. According to him, the initiative to incentivize the newcomers is a step in the same direction as the unsuccessful begging ban.

    "All issues relating to integration and refugees are controversial, because so very many different opinions abound. Sweden is deeply polarized and cloven in these questions," Sannerstedt told SVT, venturing it would nevertheless receive a warm reception by the voters in Vellinge.

    Fredrik Reinfeldt
    CC BY 2.0 / Ragnar Jensen / Fredrik Reinfeldt
    'Life's Best Investment': Former Swedish PM Likens Immigration to Having Babies
    However, the Conservatives' "integration duty" proposal was blasted by the Vellinge Liberals, who called it a PR stunt intended to gain maximum attention. In an opinion piece published in the Expressen tabloid daily, Vellinge Liberals Henrik Thorsell and Anders Cnattingius also questioned the notion that a 60-hour course in community orientation would make a real difference in terms of integration and accused the Conservatives suggesting the new arrivals weren't already doing their utmost to integrate.

    In late November, lecturer Tünde Puskás at Linköping University proposed a basic course in the Swedish language for all students following a study by the Lund University highlighting the prevalence of students with serious shortcomings in reading and writing skills. In an opinion piece published by the Dagens Nyheter daily, Puskás argued that about 20 percent of the future teachers experience difficulty in basic reading and writing skills, a perspective she called "worrying."

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (53)

    Related:

    Sweden Defends Cops Babysitting Joggers, Denies Migrant Crime Connection
    'Not Completely Human' - Sweden Democrat Regrets Diatribe About Muslims
    In Swedish No-Go Zones, Microphones Will Hear You Scream
    Two Birds, One Stone: Sweden Turns to Cohousing to Accommodate Migrants, Seniors
    Tags:
    immigration, integration, migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cluster Bombs: Things to Know About the Weapon, Which Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Cluster Bombs: The Weapon the Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok