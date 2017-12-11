Ferry With Over 300 Passengers on Board Runs Aground at Calais (VIDEO)

The accident reportedly took place at around midday (11:00 GMT), and at about 3:30 p.m. (14:30 GMT) the ferry was still stuck. Two extra tugboats were expected to arrive in the afternoon, local media said, citing the port of Calais.

A ferry with 313 passengers on board ran aground at the port of Calais in northern France, with no one injured in the accident, according to the media reports.

Two tugboats attempted to pull the ferry back into the water, so that the traffic could be restored at a busy port, BFMTV broadcaster reported.

At the same time, a weather warning for strong winds has been issued for the department of Pas-de-Calais. The port of Calais says that crossings between the French city and Dover, in the United Kingdom, have been suspended due to bad weather.

Three tugboats reportedly hauled the ferry to the docs about 7 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT). The passengers began disembarking.

The incident could have been caused by strong winds, local media reports suggested.