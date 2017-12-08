'Ghost Buster': Woman Shares Experience of Spooky Sex on TV (VIDEO)

A 27-year-old English woman shared her “experience” of having sex with spirits on a TV show Thursday.

Amethyst Realm, a spiritual guidance counselor from Bristol, has revealed she has had sexual intercourse with 20 different ghosts, and turned her back on men after that.

While her fiancé was away, she felt the presence of something strange and unknown in their new house.

“It started as an energy, then became physical,” she told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby during the British TV show This Morning. “There was pressure on my thighs and breath on my neck. I just always felt safe. I had sex with the ghost. You can feel it. It’s difficult to explain. There was a weight and weightlessness, a physical breath and stroking, and the energy as well.”

Realm confessed she had been dating a ghost for three years before her real husband caught her “red-handed,” when he saw “the shadow” of a man.

Today, Amethyst hopes to find her soulmate among the ghosts and settle down.