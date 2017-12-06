'French Elvis': Cancer Kills Rock and Roll Legend Johnny Hallyday at 74

Fans all over the world are sharing their condolences on the social media and mourning one of the most outstanding musicians in France.

The legendary early rock musician died on Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer, his wife Laeticia told AFP.

“Johnny Hallyday has left us. I write these words without believing them. But yet, it's true. My man is no longer with us."

Johnny Hallyday was born in Paris on June 15, 1943, and appeared on French television in 1960 for the very first time. Although he was not as popular outside francophone countries, he released about 100 albums, 18 of which went platinum. Dubbed a French national symbol, the rock and roll icon had the honor of performing France's national anthem, La Marseillaise, at the 1998 World Cup when it was hosted in France.

Hallyday’s music was much influenced by Elvis Presley: he sold more than 100 million records during his career. Johnny Hallyday announced he was diagnosed with cancer in March 2017, shocking his fans.

Today, the social media is stunned to learn the heartbreaking news.

Celebrities and his colleagues are saying their last goodbyes and paying tribute to the legend in their Twitter feeds:

Farewell Dear @JohnnySjh. Your friendship, sweetness and support are imprinted in my heart. It is an honor to have known you and to have spent time with you and your beautiful family. Your soul is pure Rock and Roll. Repose en paix. 📷: @candyTman pic.twitter.com/1ZAFUewHlo — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) 6 декабря 2017 г.

I'm very sad to hear the news that Johnny Hallyday passed away. He was a giant in show business…a true icon! My thoughts go out to his family, his loved ones, and to the millions of fans who adored him for many decades.He will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.- Céline xx… — Celine Dion (@celinedion) 6 декабря 2017 г.​

Sad to hear we’ve lost #JohnnyHallyday. What a great shoot this was, Johnny with Mick Jones (l) who played in Hallyday’s band before Mick started @ForeignerMusic. Often called “the French Elvis,” Johnny sold 100 million records pic.twitter.com/eZn2txhfzJ — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) 6 декабря 2017 г.

People all over the web have shared their condolences:

I am so sad to hear that our national hero, Johnny Hallyday has passed away tonight at the age of 74. He has marked at least 2 generations. He will be missed. Tu vas nous manquer, Johnny. pic.twitter.com/ZkB8cCUKg1 — Language City (@LanguageAlex) 6 декабря 2017 г.