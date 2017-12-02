Waterspout Tears Through Italian City of San Remo (VIDEO, PHOTO)

The dramatic moment of a waterspout hitting the north-western Italian city of San Remo has been caught on video. According to reports, the twister formed on the Mediterranean coast on December 1.
The tornado wrecked two verandas in the city, damaged stained glass windows and tore a chimney from the roof of a building. According to local media, at least one person was injured.
The beach on the Italian Riviera was closed to visitors. A number of cars, motorcycles and road signs were also damaged.
WOW!! Enormous #waterspout off the coast of #SanRemo, Italy today(Friday)by Christine Bassi!! #Tornado #severeweather #extremeweather pic.twitter.com/EfXuDKGtKX— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) 1 декабря 2017 г.
Another insane video of that #waterspout from Sanremo Italy today (12/1/17). Wow! 📹:Rudi G posted w/ permission (Instagram @rudi.grg) #StormHour @JimCantore @JenCarfagno @Ginger_Zee @Wx_Max pic.twitter.com/558c5m3C2F— Eweather (@Eweather13) 2 декабря 2017 г.
Wow what a photo, taken today at San Remo.#weather #sanremo #italy #jmsyachtcrew pic.twitter.com/EtyOfRJ8OE— JMS Crew (@JMSYachtCrew) 1 декабря 2017 г.
There’s a beautiful disaster here in Sanremo pic.twitter.com/8SUD1Mb3rb— sametoni (@fififru) 1 декабря 2017 г.
WOW! Waterspouts seen yesterday from Sanremo, Italy. Photo credit: Andrea Gerne. #Tornado #Italy pic.twitter.com/ywfEn19w5u— Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) 2 декабря 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)