Waterspout Tears Through Italian City of San Remo (VIDEO, PHOTO)

The weather phenomenon lasted for several minutes, moving from the sea and damaging the central and western parts of the city as well as the Old Port area. No serious injuries have been reported.

The dramatic moment of a waterspout hitting the north-western Italian city of San Remo has been caught on video. According to reports, the twister formed on the Mediterranean coast on December 1.

The tornado wrecked two verandas in the city, damaged stained glass windows and tore a chimney from the roof of a building. According to local media, at least one person was injured.

The beach on the Italian Riviera was closed to visitors. A number of cars, motorcycles and road signs were also damaged.