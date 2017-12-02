Car Hits Pedestrians in London Leaving Several People Injured (PHOTO)

A car has hit pedestians in London, leaving five people injured, with two of them being in a critical condition, The Daily Mirror reported.
According to Metropolitan Police spokesperson, "Police were called at approximately 03:00hrs on Saturday, 2 December to reports of a car in collision with a number of pedestrians in Stockwell Road, near the junction of Sidney Street, SW9."
Appeal after car collides with 5 men in #Brixton #SW9 #Lambeth VW Golf abandoned at scene https://t.co/AogLaU7Dqz pic.twitter.com/frOrF7K2Gy— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 2 декабря 2017 г.
The incident is not considered by police to be terror-related.
Horror crash in #London: Two CRITICAL and three injured as car MOWS DOWN people — debris scattered over #Stockwell road https://t.co/2QoeSczIkZ pic.twitter.com/YfdhRRNGgF— The Baptist (@Admitonesin) 2 декабря 2017 г.
The road has been closed, while police have been investigating the incident.
