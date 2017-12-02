Car Hits Pedestrians in London Leaving Several People Injured (PHOTO)

Police do not consider the incident to be terror-related.

A car has hit pedestians in London, leaving five people injured, with two of them being in a critical condition, The Daily Mirror reported.

According to Metropolitan Police spokesperson, "Police were called at approximately 03:00hrs on Saturday, 2 December to reports of a car in collision with a number of pedestrians in Stockwell Road, near the junction of Sidney Street, SW9."

The incident is not considered by police to be terror-related.

