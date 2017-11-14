Airliner Passengers in Spain Grounded for Speaking Catalan

Two female residents of Menorca who boarded a Vueling Airlines flight to Barcelona ended up grounded apparently for attempting to talk with the plane’s flight attendant in Catalan, according to Spanish online newspaper Publico.
"You have to speak to me in Spanish. Or do you not speak it?" the flight attendant told Margarita Camps Coll, 72, after the latter addressed her in Catalan.
A second flight attendant then told both passengers that the captain wishes to talk to them outside of the plane. Upon disembarkation however the passengers were met by a couple of Spanish Civil Guard officers who told them they won’t be able to take the flight because they disrespected a Vueling employee.
The captain refused to accept the passengers’ apologies and the latter were prohibited from boarding the plane again.
"His treatment was authoritarian… They made us feel guilty for speaking our language," Camps said.
