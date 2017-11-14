New UK Brexit Bill to Allow Parliament to Scrutinize Withdrawal Implementation

The new UK Withdrawal Agreement and Implementation Bill will allow the country’s parliament to scrutinize the process of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, the UK government Department for Exiting the European Union said in a statement on Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The exact terms and conditions of the Brexit agreement with the European Union are subject to ongoing and future negotiations between the United Kingdom and the bloc, however the new bill will allow for parliamentary scrutiny of the deal’s implementation, according to the statement released by the UK government Department for Exiting the European Union.

"The Bill is expected to cover the contents of the Withdrawal Agreement, including issues such as an agreement on citizens’ rights, any financial settlement and the details of an implementation period agreed between both sides. Bringing forward this Bill means that Parliament will be given time to debate, scrutinise and vote on the final agreement we strike with the EU," said the statement, released on Monday.

This week, the so-called repeal bill, halting the EU legislature’s precedence over the UK law, is set to be debated in the parliament. The new Withdrawal Agreement and Implementation Bill aims to stipulate the direct implementation of London’s Brexit agreement with Brussels into domestic law by primary legislation, not by secondary legislation as under the repeal bill, the statement explained.

London's Brexit talks with Brussels started in June. The negotiations, held in week-long rounds on a monthly basis, are set to conclude by late March 2019.