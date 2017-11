Irish football fans staged an improvised ovation for the customers of Victoria’s Secret store in Denmark’s capital.

Thousands of Irish football fans have flocked to Copenhagen in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off first leg.

And as they await the beginning of the game, the fans have sampled the delights of the Danish capital looking for creative ways to amuse themselves.

In an apparent display of good humor, some fans have assembled in front of a Victoria’s Secret lingerie store and cheered at its customers as they were leaving the establishment.