Register
20:35 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Saakashvili Supporters Rally in Kiev

    Ex-Odessa Governor's Supporters Stage Rally in Ukrainian Capital (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 178 0 0

    As the implementation of anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine has stumbled, hundreds of people gathered in central Kiev on Sunday to call for the impeachment of the incumbent president, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the scene.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — Some 400 protesters marched downtown through Maidan Nezalezhnosti, the central square of Kiev, according to local police. The demonstrators called for the adoption of laws on the anti-corruption court and the impeachment of the president, as a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene. Former regional governor in Ukranian Odessa and ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili was also among the protesters. 

    According to the police, some 1,000 people were expected to participate in the march, with around 300 law enforcement officers allocated to ensure the safety of the event.

    Look at us, how massive our horde is, despite the nasty weather. Dishonest oligarchic media, do you say there are 4 hundreds of us? Can you wear glasses?

    During the march, Saakashvili reiterated his proposal to launch the process of Poroshenko's and his administration impeachment on December 3, in case Verkhovna Rada did not adopt laws on impeachment and the establishment of the anti-corruption courts.

    READ MORE: Ukrainian Lawmakers Prepare Impeachment Proceeding Against President Poroshenko

    In the end of October, a draft law on regulating the presidential impeachment was submitted to Verkhovna Rada by Saakashvili’s ally Yury Derevyanko. Saakashvili has also presented his "Plan to Rescue Ukraine in 70 days," that stipulates the impeachment of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, the adoption of a package of laws, including a law on oligarchs, law on the parliamentary election and several reforms in the fields of taxation, customs and health services.

    Saakashvi was appointed governor of Ukraine's Odessa region on the initiative of Poroshenko in May 2015. He resigned in one year, blaming the Ukrainian authorities for the omnipresent corruption. Poroshenko revoked Saakashvili's citizenship when it was discovered that he had violated Ukrainian law by providing incorrect information on his citizenship application.

    Related:

    Saakashvili Presents 'Plan to Rescue Ukraine' Using Parliament as a Screen
    Poroshenko Praises the Actions of Border Guards During Saakashvili's Breach
    Poland Calls Ukraine's Saakashvili Border Incident 'Political Game'
    Saakashvili Added to Ukrainian Website's Database of 'Enemies of Ukraine'
    Tags:
    ex-president, camp, rally, police, Mikheil Saakashvili, Kiev, Georgia, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok