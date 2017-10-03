Putin Offers Merkel Warm German Unity Day Greeting, Notes Potential in Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulations to the German top-level government officials on the occasion of the Day of German Unity.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the occasion of the national holiday — the Day of German Unity, noting the positive potential in bilateral relations, the Kremlin press service said in a statement Tuesday.

"Russia attaches great importance to preserving the positive potential accumulated for a long time in relations with Germany. We expect that the year of regional and municipal partnerships continuing the relay race of cross-years will contribute to the expansion of mutually beneficial bilateral ties in various spheres," the telegram said.

Putin also confirmed his interest in boosting joint efforts to address urgent issues on the bilateral and international agenda in the interests of the Russian and German nations to ensure security and stability on the European continent and in the world as a whole.

Meanwhile, on October 3, Germans are celebrating the 27th anniversary of the day when the German Democratic Republic unified with the Federal Republic after over 40 years of division. But over a generation later, a new government report has again found that the former East Germany territories continue to lag behind the west in socio-economic development.