Register
19:18 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, June 5, 2017

    Turkish, German Foreign Ministers Speak for First Time Since Bundestag Election

    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 42 0 0

    Turkey, Germany seem to start heading toward the restoration of ties, holing their first meeting since the general elections. The talks followed the Turkish calls for abandon the pre-election statements.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel on Friday held their first conversation since the general elections in Germany, Turkish media reported, citing diplomatic sources.

    On Sunday, the Bundestag election was held in Germany. Following the vote, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim called on German authorities to abandon the pre-election statements that had often targeted Turkey and to focus on the restoration of ties between Ankara and Berlin.

    The Daily Sabah newspaper reported about the fact of the talks, however, without providing any details of the Cavusoglu-Gabriel conversation.

    Parliamentary elections in Germany
    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sysoyev
    'I Vote for Erdogan': Germans Reject All Candidates in Outrageous Election Memes

    According to the provisional results of the vote, the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) alliance scored 33 percent of votes, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) received 20.5 percent, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured 12.6 percent, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) got 10.7 percent, the Left Party was supported by 9.2 percent and the Greens scored 8.9 percent.

    In recent months, relations between Berlin and Ankara have become increasingly strained over Germany's criticism of mass detentions in Turkey, Ankara's accusations that Berlin provided asylum for people reportedly involved in the 2016 coup attempt, as well as because of the cancellation of campaign rallies organized by the Turkish authorities across Germany ahead of the referendum that granted the Turkish president more executive powers.

    Tags:
    election, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sigmar Gabriel, Germany, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok