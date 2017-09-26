Register
18:29 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Farmers throw eggs at a poultry farm in Onstwedde, Netherlands, on August 3, 2017 after the Dutch Food and Welfare Authority (NVWA) highlighted the contamination of eggs by fipronil, a toxic insecticide outlawed from use in the production of food

    EU Not to Sanction Two States Over Fipronil Scandal - EU Commissioner

    © AFP 2017/ Patrick HUISMAN/ANP
    Europe
    Get short URL
    148 0 0

    The EU will not sanction any member-state amid current fipronil scandal, EU Commission member in charge of Health and Food Safety said on Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The EU authorities are not planning to penalize Belgium or the Netherlands, which were late in reporting the contamination of eggs with insecticide known as fipronil, and are focusing on possibilities for improvement of the communication flows instead, Vytenis Andriukaitis, a member of the EU Commission in charge of Health and Food Safety said on Tuesday.

    "It's not about sanctions," Andriukaitis said, when asked whether the Netherlands and Belgium would be sanctioned over reporting the contamination threat too late.

    Poultry workers (file)
    © AFP 2017/ DIMITAR DILKOFF
    Hundreds of Farms in 26 EU States Affected by Fipronil Scandal
    According to the commissioner, both countries submitted interim reports, which showed the possibilities for introducing some improvements, such as "new procedures" or setting up a communication network that would allow to react to crisis faster.

    Andriukaitis said that the EU authorities would improve the flow of information between the Commission and member states and simplify the procedure of threat assessment in similar crises.

    The commissioner also said that a possibility of appointing a "food safety officer" in every country would be considered to accelerate the exchange of information.

    In July, millions of eggs were recalled from supermarket shelves when it emerged that some farms had been using fipronil, which under EU law cannot be used at the places where the food intended for human consumption is produced. Earlier on Tuesday, representatives of all 28 EU countries met to discuss the situation.

    Related:

    Hundreds of Farms in 26 EU States Affected by Fipronil Scandal
    Over 90,000 Fipronil-Contaminated Eggs Confiscated in Italy
    Fipronil Crisis: Contaminated Eggs Found at 66 South Korean Farms
    Hungary Finds Eggs Contaminated With Fipronil
    Tags:
    fipronil, penalty, sanctions, EU, Belgium, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok