Mosque in Southern Sweden Reportedly Destroyed in Suspected Arson Attack (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Aftonbladet newspaper, emergency services were extinguishing the fire early on Tuesday, but it flared up again around 12:00 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT).
"We fully refrain from any speculation about the motive of this crime," Bo Andersson, the local police chief, said, as quoted by the newspaper.
According to other media reports, nobody was injured in the fire, but the mosque itself was completely destroyed.
In May, Sweden's largest Shiite Imam Ali mosque, located in northern Stockholm, was also set on fire.
