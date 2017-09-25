AfD Results at German Election Not Expected - Party Leader

The right-wing Alternative for Germany party did not expect to achieve the 3-rd place at the general election in Germany, party leader Alice Weidel said Monday.

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party did not expect to achieve such significant results at the general election in Germany, party leader Alice Weidel said Monday.

"We have achieved a very good result. It was surprising for us, we did not expect to gain such big results," Weidel told reporters.

Meanwhile, Germany held general election on Sunday, after which a new government is supposed to be formed and a chancellor elected. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) scored 33 percent of votes, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) received 20.5 percent, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) gained 12.6 percent, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) is at 10.7 percent, the Greens scored 8.9 percent. The formal final result of the election is set to be officially announced at the inaugural meeting of a new Bundestag on October 12.