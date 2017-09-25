German Bundestag Seats Number to Be Increased - Returning Officer

In comparison with the last one, new composition of the Bundestag will be changed in terms of the number of seats.

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The 19th Bundestag will be composed of 709 seats. However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) alliance, and the Social Democratic party (SPD) reducing their presence in the parliament, the Federal Returning Officer said Monday.

In comparasion to the previous composition of the Bundestag, new one will be increased by 78 seats due to the enhanced position of the minor parties. The CDU/CSU receives 246 seats (instead of 311), SPD gets 153 (instead of 193). The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) enters the parliament with 94 mandates, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) has 80 seats, The Left Party increases its presence up to 69 seats (instead of 64) and the Green Party up to 67 (instead of 63). Therefore, CDU/CSU got 43 additional seats, SPD – 22, AfD – 11, FDP – 15, while The Left and the Greens – 10 each.

Germany held general election on Sunday, after which a new government is supposed to be formed and a chancellor elected.

The formal final result of the election is set to be officially announced at the inaugural meeting of a new Bundestag on October 12.