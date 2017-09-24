Register
17:46 GMT +324 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The leaders of Germany's Greens Party Cem Oezdemir casts his vote for the German federal election in Berlin, Germany, September 24, 2017

    German Election Witnessing High Voter Turnout – Local Election Committees

    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 15 0 0

    German Federal election is witnessing high turnout, local election committees said.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) – German citizens are actively taking part in the German parliamentary election held on Sunday in the country, local election committees said.

    At 11 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT), a total of 37.4 percent of voters cast their ballots in Hamburg, which is a separate federal state, with 24.6 percent of voters having submitted their ballots by post.

    ​The turnout in the German capital of Berlin as of Sunday's noon is lower – only 27.2 percent.

    ​The turnout in Munich amounted to 57.1 percent at noon local time. In 2013, the turnover at the federal election in Munich was 71.5 percent.

    ​At the same time, 40 percent of voters in the biggest German state of North Rhine-Westphalia cast their ballots.

    ​The polling stations will close at 6 p.m. local time [15:00 GMT]. The preliminary results will be announced early on Monday.

    This year a total of 42 parties are participating in the election. Nevertheless, the real competition will be among six major parties, which are Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc of Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Social Democratic Party (SPD) led by former EU Parliament President and Merkel's key rival Martin Schulz, the Green Party, the Free Democratic Party (FDP), the Left Party and eurosceptic party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

    Related:

    German AfD Party Asks Supporters to Register as Observers On Federal Election
    German Election: Futile Hunt for 'Russian Meddling' Continues
    Are There 'No Chances for a Real Fight?' Experts Scrutinize German Election
    German Election Software Reportedly Vulnerable to Cyberattacks
    Tags:
    voter turnout, parliamentary elections, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok