Polling Stations for Parliamentary Election Open in Germany

BERLIN (Sputnik) — German voters in the country's 299 constituencies have started casting ballots in the parliamentary election with almost 88,000 polling stations open since 8 a.m. Berlin time (06:00 GMT).

German citizens are electing nearly 600 lawmakers to the country's Bundestag, the lower house of parliament. The polling stations in Germany will work until 6 p.m.

German election: Turnout expected to be high and AfD could be biggest opposition https://t.co/6ZS2lAsNtM pic.twitter.com/40EOZKLZmb — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) 24 сентября 2017 г.

​According to the Forsa poll, published on Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc, made up of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), is expected to get 36 percent of votes while its major rival, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) stood at 22 percent. The poll also showed that the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party might count on 11 percent of votes. The Left party and the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) is set to receive 9.5 percent of votes each.