SDP's Candidate for Chancellor Martin Schulz Casts Vote in Germany's Election

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The Social Democratic Party's chancellor candidate Martin Schulz and his wife were among many Germans to go to polls on Sunday to vote in national parliamentary elections.
Schulz and his wife voted at nearly 10:00 am local time (8:00 GMT) in the town of Wurselen in North Rhine-Westphalia, where he served as the mayor in 1987-1998.
On Sunday, over 88,000 polling stations opened in Germany at 8 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT). About 61.5 million voters are expected to cast ballots, choosing among six major parties. The first results are expected at around 6 p.m. local time later in the day, when the polls close.
