SDP's Candidate for Chancellor Martin Schulz Casts Vote in Germany's Election

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The Social Democratic Party's chancellor candidate Martin Schulz and his wife were among many Germans to go to polls on Sunday to vote in national parliamentary elections.

​Schulz and his wife voted at nearly 10:00 am local time (8:00 GMT) in the town of Wurselen in North Rhine-Westphalia, where he served as the mayor in 1987-1998.

On Sunday, over 88,000 polling stations opened in Germany at 8 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT). About 61.5 million voters are expected to cast ballots, choosing among six major parties. The first results are expected at around 6 p.m. local time later in the day, when the polls close.