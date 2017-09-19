Register
17:59 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A man holds himself on the side of a boat after jumping into the sea from a crowded wooden boat during a rescue operation at the Mediterranean sea, about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016.

    Sacre Bleu! Fury as French Maths Book Asks Migrants Equation

    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 103 0 0

    Maths exams can be exceptionally dry at the best of times, but latest attempts by education chiefs in France to make them more topical have provoked fury after using migrants as counting chips.

    Critics have voiced their horror after discovering that Africans crossing the Mediterranean had become a mathematical equation in a textbook approved by the French education ministry for secondary school pupils.

    Now the book publisher Nathan — who introduced the conundrum which featured a photograph of African migrants crammed into an inflatable dinghy — has issued an formal apology, although insisted it was only acting under orders.

    Catherine Lucet, Nathan's chairman, said she "sincerely regretted the lack of sensitivity and judgement." While apologizing to associations helping migrants in France, it was not extended to the migrants themselves.

    The offending exercise featured in the Hyperbole mathematics textbook, used by many 18-year-olds preparing for their baccalaureate, an examination intended to qualify successful candidates for higher education.

    The question was designed to help pupils understand percentage by asking them:

    "Migrants fleeing the war reach a Mediterranean island. The first week 100 arrive. Then each week the number of new arrivals increased by 10 percent. By how much is a quantity multiplied when it increases by 10 percent? Calculate the total number of migrants who will have arrived on the island after eight weeks. Round to the nearest whole number."

    Next to the equation was a photograph featuring an inflatable dinghy crammed with African migrants.

    The publisher has been hit with a wave of online protests, some accusing them of "exploiting the desperation of migrants to construct its mathematic problems." Another questioned who had approved the equation within the education ministry.

    Migrant whose boat stalled at sea while crossing from Turkey to Greece swim to approach the shore of the island of Lesbos, Greece, on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris
    Migrant whose boat stalled at sea while crossing from Turkey to Greece swim to approach the shore of the island of Lesbos, Greece, on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015.

    Nathan responded by saying it had only been doing what the government had asked by "using a concrete situation to help with an arthimetical-geometrical sequence.

    "That is what we wanted to apply in this exercise by taking the example of a population which is growing regularly in connection with an issue in the news," it added.

    Although it has escaped the worst of Europe's migration crisis, receiving 10 times fewer asylum claims than Germany last year, French officials fear they will soon face a bigger influx from its former west African colonies.

    Related:

    Paid Leave: France Offers Migrants €2,500 to Return Home
    Silent Suffering: Unknown Plight of Millions of Migrants
    Nearly 130,000 Migrants Cross Mediterranean Into Europe in 2017
    French Authorities Lack Proper Plan for Accommodation of Migrants, Refugees
    Tags:
    refugee crisis, mathematics, migrant crisis, textbook, education, school, human rights, migrants, Mediterranean Sea, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fighting Fire With Fire
    Fighting Fire With Fire
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok