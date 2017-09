Blast Rocks Central Lugansk in Eastern Ukraine

An explosion hit central Lugansk, a capital of the self-proclaimed republic in the east of Ukraine, damaging a monument to the perished paratroopers, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to preliminary information, the monument located near the Ukrainian Academic Music and Drama Theater was blown up. The reports note that a military car mounted on a pedestal is in flames.

Firefighters are on the scene trying to douse the flames. There's no information about possible victims so far.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW