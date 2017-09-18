Register
17:44 GMT +318 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Students wave flags of the European Union and Ukraine

    'Do Not Work': Kiev Unhappy About Free Trade Zone With EU, Wants to Update Deal

    © AFP 2017/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    228324

    Ukrainian authorities who have long fought for a free trade zone with the European Union are now dissatisfied with the deal that was reached with Brussels in 2016, saying it is "out-of-date" and should be reconsidered.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukraine's trade representative Nataliya Mykol’ska said Monday Kiev wants to revise the terms of the country's free trade agreement with the European Union as the existing sales quotas "do not work."

    "It is obvious that the conditions for free trade should be reconsidered. The talks on the creation of the free trade zone with the European Union have concluded long ago and at the moment the conditions of access to the markets of both the European Union and Ukraine are 'out-of-date," she said.

    The Ukrainian official added it was necessary to boost the EU-Ukraine trade ties and to find an optimal scenario of cooperation between Brussels and Kiev within the framework of the revised free trade zone or under the customs union.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko talks to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker before the EU-Ukraine summit in Kiev, Ukraine, July 13, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko
    Results of EU-Ukraine Summit Lack Joint Statement, Prospects Seem Gloomy
    An EU-Ukraine arrangement on a free trade zone came into effect on January 1, 2016. At the same time, there is a set of EU quotas on 36 types of Ukrainian goods. Within the framework of these quotas, Ukrainian goods are delivered to the European Union under preferential terms and under common terms after these quotas are taken up. According to the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB), the eastern European country has taken up the 2017 quotas for six groups of goods already after the first quarter of the year.

    According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the European Union is the main trading partner of Ukraine, with almost 40 percent of imports to Ukraine coming from the bloc.

    Related:

    'Political Clownery': Kremlin on Ex-Georgian President's Odyssey in Ukraine
    Hungary Vows to Hinder Ukrainian Efforts at EU, UN Over 'Shameful' Education Law
    Moldovan Leader Worried About New Education Law in Ukraine
    Tags:
    quotas, free trade, European Union, Nataliya Mykolska, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok