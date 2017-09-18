Berlin Police to Boost Presence on Election Day Amid Terror Alert

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Germany will increase the number of policemen in Berlin during the nation's parliamentary election, that is scheduled on September 24, due to high terror threat level, Berlin Police Chief Commissioner Kerstin Ismer told Sputnik on Monday.

"In view of the generally high level of terrorism, the elections call for special attention from the security authorities, even if there are no concrete indications that could increase the risk. The Berlin police are on the road with an increased presence during the election day to contribute to the improvement of the feeling of security and to react quickly," Ismer said.