Register
23:33 GMT +317 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Participants in the rally in the streets of Barcelona support the referendum for independence and Catalonia's secession from Spain, which is timed to National Day of Catalonia

    ‘Stretching the Limits of Democracy’: Police Seize Ballot Boxes in Catalonia

    © Sputnik/ Elena Shesternina
    Europe
    Get short URL
    447051

    In a full-court press, Madrid is doing everything it can to shut down the Catalan independence referendum planned for October 1.

    Armed police in Spain are on the hunt for voting papers, ballot boxes and leaflets to be used in Catalonia's October 1 independence referendum, raiding print works and newspaper offices in the region in what many referendum supporters point out is ongoing state-sponsored repression by Madrid.

    People wave pro independence flags next to ballot boxes during a protest organised by the National Assembly for Catalonia, to support the call for referendum in Barcelona, Spain
    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    EU Commission Urges Catalonia to Respect Spain’s Constitution

    Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia's president, is facing thinly-veiled charges of civil disobedience and tax evasion from Madrid for his part in planning the referendum. Although some 6,000 ballots boxes have been reported to be prepared, their locations remain unpublished.

    "Right now, we have no idea where they are," claimed Toni Castejon, a spokesman for the Catalan police force union, which supports the referendum.

    Madrid's government strongly opposes the Catalan secession vote, declaring the move unconstitutional, and fearful that a vote for Catalan independence will spur a political and financial crisis in the country.

    On Friday, Madrid passed measures to increase control over Catalonian spending, in efforts to prevent the breakaway state from using its own government funds to finance the independence ballot. Earlier last week, Madrid questioned over 700 Catalan mayors over their support for the referendum, Reuters reported.

    According to the Guardian, Madrid's has warned Catalan leaders that they could be withheld from office or face jail time for supporting the independence referendum.

    Many local authority buildings to be used as polling stations could risk legal action as well. Madrid has gone so far as to threaten to cut off electricity to schools that act as polling stations. Individuals who print or distribute ballot papers could also face prosecution.

    "They've lost the plot," observed Albert Batet, mayor of the town of Valls, regarding the full-court press of the Spanish government in Madrid to suppress the popular will of Catalan residents.

    "They are persecuting mayors, the press, printers. They are stretching the limits of democracy," he added.

    On Friday, police confiscated an estimated 100,000 of what was claimed to be campaign leaflets, although the government did not reveal the whereabouts of the raid, or detail what, specifically, was confiscated, according to the Interior Ministry. 

    A Catalan flag hangs on a balcony in Barcelona, Spain, September 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Albert Gea
    Thirst for Independence: Spain May 'Use Repressive Measures' Against Catalonia

    In addition, Catalonia's top court issued warnings to seven newspapers to not publish campaign notices for the referendum. Postal workers in the region have been told to not distribute election materials.

    Last Saturday, six armed police officers searched the offices of Catalan newspaper El Vallenc in Valls for five and a half hours, while a crowd gathered outside the building as people sang the Catalan anthem and chanted, ‘Where are the ballot papers?'

    The offices for the website of the Catalan independence referendum were shut down by the Spanish Civil Guard on Wednesday. However, within 24 hours, Puigdemont had a new link to the website on his Twitter account.

    Publisher Julian Assange of Wikileaks, who supports Catalonia's referendum, is allegedly assisting with hosting and managing the website.

    Related:

    Spain May Lose $2.9 Bln in Taxes if Catalonia Gains Independence - Reports
    Spanish PM Outlines 5 Priorities of Anti-Terror Fight After Catalonia Attacks
    Death Toll From Catalonia Terror Attacks Rises to 16
    Detained Catalonia Terror Suspect Threatened By Inmates
    Moroccan Authorities Detain 2 in Relation to Catalonia Attacks - Reports
    Tags:
    protest, referendum, independence, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok