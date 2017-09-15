UK Police Reportedly Identify Suspect Responsible for Blast in London Tube

UK police have reportedly identified the suspect responsible for the morning blast at Parsons Green station in London tube with the help of CCTV footage, Sky News reported citing sources.

Security measures have been increased across the UK capital, the security services are still making fast-time inquiries to establish who was responsible for the explosion.

According to the previous police statements, the incident was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device, which was currently being inspected.

UK terror threat level remains at "severe" after an attack at a London underground station, Prime Minister Theresa May commented on the incident.

"The threat level remains at severe, that means that a terrorist attack is highly likely, but this will be kept under review as the investigation progresses," May said after a meeting of the COBRA emergency committee.

​​Earlier on Friday, the UK National Health Service (NHS) said in a statement that 18 individuals were delivered to London hospitals after the incident while four others admitted themselves for care. According to Khan, those wounded sustained no serious or life-threatening injuries.