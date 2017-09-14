Register
17:27 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Sweden parliament building

    Breaking Barriers: Sweden's First Muslim Party Hopes to Make Way Into Parliament

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (29)
    147806

    With the percentage of Muslims in Sweden having grown exponentially over the past several decades, it's been only a matter of time for the first Muslim party, Jasin, to pop up in the Nordic country's political spectrum.

    Jasin, Sweden's first Muslim party, has recently applied for registration and is making no secret of its ambition to enter parliament as soon as the next general election in 2018.

    By its own admission, Jasin is open to "all people with a foreign background" and seeks to spread Islam, while simultaneously claiming to be secular. In describing itself, Jasin claims to respect Swedish law and aims to improve the country, eliminate poverty and crime, and combat racism and discrimination. At the same time, however, it is ready to strike a blow for "immigrants from the Eastern world," and "unite them under one roof."

    The Quran
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Swedish Politician Slams Church for Islamization, Likens Quran to 'Mein Kampf'
    While Jasin is described as an independent party "seeking to protect everyone's rights," the emphasis is placed on non-Swedes, above all Muslims, the Swedish news outlet Nya Tider reported.

    According to Nya Tider, in its application Jasin claimed to intend to keep within the Quran, follow Shia imams and Sharia laws. Despite associating themselves with Shia Islam, Jasin claims to be welcoming of Sunnis as well.

    In addition to practicing Islam as a "divine, logical and knowledgeable" religion, Jasin seeks to disseminate "the true side of Islam," which it says has been forgotten and is portrayed as a belligerent religion. On its website, Jasin condemned all forms of extremism and racism.

    In an interview with the Swedish news outlet Samhällsnytt, Jasin secretary Mehdi Hosseini revealed that the party is led by Iranian imam Sheikh Zoheir-Eslami Gheraati currently residing Tehran. Admittedly, though, Jasin is working to bring him to Sweden.

    ​Perhaps somewhat predictably, immigration is the focal point of Jasin's program.

    "As regards immigration policy, we propose that all those seeking protection, be it financial or political, are welcome in Sweden. However, we want people who commit gross crimes to be expelled and their citizenship abolished," Mehdi Hosseini told Samhällsnytt.

    Kalle Alm
    © Photo: Kalle Alm/facebook
    Arab-Speaking Swede Rises to Internet Stardom in Muslim World
    Furthermore, Mehdi Hosseini argued that the integration policies of Sweden's established parties do not work and suggested that religion may play a big part in uniting people. On a more concrete level, one of Jasin's ideas is to reduce the retirement age to 55 years to free up more jobs for better integration. On Jasin's website, the Swedish parties' practice of pinning the problems on immigrants was compared to "sweeping the dust under the rug."

    The Jasin Group Association, which is behind the eponymous party, has its headquarters in Malmö and Lund and claims to be working for the benefit of immigrants in Sweden. Jasin is currently in the process of gathering signatures and has over 450 of the 1,500 needed for a party to be formally registered.

    The exact number of Muslims in Sweden remains a highly debated topic due to the fact that the profiling of people by religion is not allowed in the country. Various estimates, however, put it as high as 600,000, or six percent of Sweden's population. The majority of Swedish Muslims are Sunnis, originating from Iraq, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Somalia and Turkey with Shias from Iran also being present.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (29)

    Related:

    Flowers of Speech: Muslim Leader Dodges Handshake With Norwegian Female Minister
    Swedish Party Wants to Ban Muslim Veils, Crosses for Public Servants
    Swedish Muslims Slam Saudi King for Handshake With Melania Trump
    Swedish Muslim Association Risks Losing State Funding Over Misogyny, Extremism
    Swine-Eating Swede Tried for Racism After Shaking His Bacon at Mortified Muslims
    Tags:
    Islam, Muslims, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok