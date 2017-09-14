Estonia to Continue Supporting Ukraine Amid Donbass Conflict

Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser says that the country will further support Ukraine in the light of the ongoing conflict in Donbass.

TALLINN (Sputnik) — Estonia will continue supporting Ukraine amid the conflict in Donbass, Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser said during talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin, expressing hope for the settlement of conflict.

"The ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine has already resulted in 10,000 deaths and 23,500 injured and we cannot remain bystanders. Estonia is and will remain Ukraine’s firm supporter," Mikser said Wednesday, as quoted in the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

According to the data provided by the ministry, in September, Estonia has sent 400,000 euros ($475,000) to UN divisions for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, while since 2014 the total aid to Ukraine from Estonia has amounted to 2.8 million euros.

© Sputnik/ Denis Petrov Ukraine Receives First Batch of US Coal After Banning Supplies From Donbass

Mixer assured Klimkin that the European Union stood for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

The ministers also noted the importance of transatlantic coordination on the issue of Ukraine.

Kiev launched a military operation in the east of Ukraine in 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government that came to power then. The ceasefire agreement was reached in Minsk in 2015, brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Quartet, namely France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, but the situation has remained tense.