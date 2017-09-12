Violence Erupts During Protests in Paris Against Macron's Proposed Labor Reform

Violence has erupted during the protests in Paris against new labor reform proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Protesters have started throwing stones at the policemen; smoke is rising above the crowd. Young men wearing black masks try to storm barricades erected by security forces.

Police use tear gas against the protesters.

#manif12sept Paris rue campo Formio. Les bruits de canon lacrymo Place Italie retentissent malgré les sonos pic.twitter.com/gcgVQ5VMEU — Catherine Gasté (@catherinegaste) September 12, 2017

​​​Earlier, several thousand opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron's labor legislation reform have gathered for a rally in Paris.

French Le Figaro newspaper reported, that the demonstration started at around 02:00 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) at the central Place de la Bastille square.

Thousands of people have also rallied against the labor code reform in other French cities including Lyon, Nice and Marseille, the outlet added.

According to the same publication citing Philippe Martinez, secretary general of the major French trade union General Confederation of Labour (CGT), the first day of the action has already gathered 100,000 people across France.

The first rally against Macron's policies since he took office in May has been organized by the CGT together with Solidaires and Federation syndicale unitaire (FSU) trade unions and UNEF students union.

The reform was unveiled by the French government in late August. The measures aimed at stimulating the French economy simplify the procedures of hiring and firing workers and allow some workplace issues to be negotiated directly at the company level. The reform has prompted criticism from the French trade unions as shifting the balance of power from workers to employers.