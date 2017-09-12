People Protest in Paris Against Macron's Planned Labor Reform (VIDEO)

Parisians took the streets to protest against new labor reform proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

France's second-largest trade union, General Confederation of Labour (CGT), is protesting against government-proposed labor reform.

On August 31, the French government announced a plan to reform labor regulations in an effort to give employers more freedom and stimulate the economy. The reform will cover both urgent and indefinite contracts for hiring, dismissal procedures, as well as other labor relationships subject to the law.

The draft provisions of the labor law have been widely criticized by unions and left-wing parties, as they would make it easier for companies to lay off staff and cut overtime payments. The National Front (FN) party said that the reforms appear to favor large firms rather than small or medium-sized companies. France’s largest labor union, CFDT, will not engage in the strike.

It is expected that the bill will be submitted to the Council of Ministers of France on September 22.