UK House of Commons Approves Second Reading of EU Withdrawal Bill

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK House of Commons said Tuesday it backed the second reading of the EU Withdrawal Bill, which aims at halting the precedence of EU legislation over UK laws.

"House of Commons votes 326 to 290 to approve the Second Reading of the #EUWithdrawalBill. Next stage, a Committee of the Whole House," the lower chamber of the UK parliament said on its Twitter.

The House of Commons then approved the program motion, which sets the timetable for the bill's progress through the Commons, establishing the time allotted for debates, the money resolution, which is needed when a bill suggests previously un-authorized spending, and the ways and means resolution, which serves to approve parts of the bill dealing with taxes or any other charges on the public.

The bill will have to pass a third reading before heading into the House of Lords.

The United Kingdom and the European Union began negotiations on Brexit in June this year and are expected to conclude them by March 29, 2019.