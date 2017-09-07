Spanish Constitutional Court Accepts Gov’t Lawsuit on Catalan Referendum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Spanish Constitutional Court’s plenary session has accepted the government’s lawsuit filed with regard to Catalonia’s forthcoming independence referendum.
According to the Spanish EFE news agency, the Constitutional Court's extraordinary meeting started at 7 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) to consider enacting four documents, aimed at suspending the referendum.
Catalonia’s President Carles Puigdemont, who pledged to look for an agreement on independence from Spain back in the fall of 2016, said on June 9 that the region’s independence vote would be held on October 1. The move came when, in late May, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy refused to hold talks on the terms and conditions of the referendum in which the citizens of Catalonia would decide the political future of the region.
