Register
05:12 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt)

    A Nail in the Coffin: Merkel Considering Killing Turkey's EU Bid for Good

    © AP Photo/ Axel Schmidt
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 24010

    The schism between Berlin and Ankara continues to widen as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Turkey's imprisonment of a dozen German citizens last week was a move away from the 'rule of law,' and that Germany would push for the European Union to suspend talks to allow Turkey into the organization.

    The German Foreign Ministry announced last week that Ankara had detained 12 German citizens, four of whom were citizens of both countries, on politically-motivated charges. The Foreign Ministry accused Turkey of making "incomprehensible" arrests and issued a travel warning for Germans not to visit.

    Now, the usually restrained Merkel has publicly condemned Turkey and threatened reprisal. "Turkey is moving away from the path of the rule of law at a very fast speed," she said during a televised debate with her primary election rival Martin Schulz, promising to do all in her power to secure the release of the detained Germans.

    Ankara view
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Juncker Blames Erdogan Again for Turkey 'Moving Away From Europe by Leaps and Bounds'

    With the German national election looming later this month, Merkel claimed that she might also use Germany's considerable international heft to suspend or kill talks to allow Turkey into the EU. "We will also — and I will suggest this takes place at the EU meeting in October — discuss future relations with Turkey, including the question of suspending or ending talks on accession," she said.

    "I will push for a decisive stand… But we need to coordinate and work with our partners," Merkel said. The EU needs to remain unified, otherwise their position might be "dramatically weakened."

    Turkey has been trying to join the EU for nearly 30 years. In 2016, Turkey was judged to have fulfilled 11 of the EU's 33 requirements for entry, with significant progress made on 19 other requirements. 

    German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel addresses a news conference in Berlin Germany, December 19, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    German Foreign Minister's Wife Receives Threats After Harsh Remarks by Erdogan

    Then the 2016 Turkish coup occurred, when a branch of the Turkish military attempted to seize control of the country from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The coup failed, and since then Ankara has purged dissenting elements in Turkish society under accusations of being connected to the coup. Tens of thousands have been arrested and hundreds of thousands of others fired, mostly educators, police officers and soldiers.

    The large-scale crackdown did not go over well with Brussels, and the European Parliament suspended Turkish accession talks in November 2016. After a constitutional referendum greatly expanded Erdogan's powers in April 2017, the EU then voted to reopen the monitoring process against Turkey.

    Ankara continues to hold that they desire membership in the EU. 

    Related:

    Fashion Club: Merkel-Wagenknecht Standoff Reaches New Unexpected Level
    Merkel, Trump Call For Tougher Sanctions on North Korea After Nuke Launch
    Schulz, Merkel Slam Ex-Chancellor Schroeder's Nomination for Rosneft's Board
    Merkel on EU-Turkey Accession Talks, Migration Deal
    Angela Merkel: 'We Can Shape European Framework for Peace Only With Russia'
    Tags:
    EU membership, Turkey Purge, coup attempt in Turkey, European Union, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Angela Merkel, Turkey, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Hard Dialogue
    Hard Dialogue
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok