Register
18:24 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine (File)

    Poroshenko Signs Law on Border Control, Adds Russia to 'Migration Risk' States

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    122611

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Friday signed the law on biometric border control for foreigners and instructed the country's security services to add Russia to the list of countries posing "migration risks" to his country.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — Poroshenko has signed into law the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on biometric border control for foreigners starting in 2018. The corresponding decree was published on the official website of the head of state earlier on Friday.

    "Enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine from July 10, 2017 'On strengthening control over the entry into Ukraine, the departure from Ukraine of foreigners and stateless persons, their compliance with the rules of their stay on the territory of Ukraine'," the decree read.

    The control over the implementation of the decision is assigned to the National Security and Defense Council. The decree comes into force from the date of its publication.

    Political maps showing Crimea as part of Russian Federation now on sale in Simferopol
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Iglov
    Ukrainian Petition to Dig Canal and Turn Crimea Into Island Gets Trolled
    Poroshenko has also instructed the cabinet and the country's Security Service (SBU) to take "comprehensive measures" to intensify control of the entry and exit of foreigners, including Russian citizens, according to a decree published Friday on Poroshenko's website.

    Moreover, the Ukrainian president instructed the cabinet to include Russia into the list of "migration risk" countries.

    The relations between Russia and Ukraine have deteriorated dramatically since the 2014 coup in Kiev. At the time the Crimea peninsula broke off from Ukraine and rejoined Russia. Concerned by the new Ukrainian authorities' anti-Russian attitudes, Crimean officials organized a referendum on the predominantly ethnic-Russian peninsula's status. The event was followed by a popular uprising in Ukraine's east that led to a full-fledged war between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass.

    Related:

    Reporter of Russia's Major TV Channel Abducted in Ukraine
    Ukraine to Keep Spending at Least 5% of GDP on Defense in 2018
    Trump Administration May Top Obama’s Record on Fueling Ukraine Crisis
    Tags:
    biometric control, border control, migration, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok