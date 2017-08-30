Germany: Large WWII-Era Bomb Prompts Evacuation of 70,000 Frankfurt Residents

A Second World War bomb has prompted a massive evacuation in the German city of Frankfurt.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — About 70,000 residents will have to leave their homes in Frankfurt due to a 1.8-tonne British bomb from World War II found during ground works, police said.

"The found weapon is an HC-4000 aerial bomb with a large amount of explosives (1.4 tonnes)… There is currently no danger. The location of the bomb is guarded by the police. Due to the size of the bomb, extensive evacuation measures are necessary… The disposal is scheduled for Sunday, September 3, 2017," the police said in a statement.

In Frankfurt, Germany ~70,000 to leave their homes Sunday so a big bomb dropped by #UK in WW2 can be defused. https://t.co/XJ3r2BYKHb pic.twitter.com/0wda1iA2P9 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) 30 августа 2017 г.

The bomb was found on Tuesday during construction work on Wismarer Strasse, the police added.

Frankfurt has never seen a comparable bomb-related evacuation. The bomb is one of the biggest in Germany's post-war history.

In Germany, about 5,500 unexploded bombs are neutralized annually, and there are still tens of thousands left. In all, over 2 million aerial bombs were dropped on Germany during the war, about 5 percent of which, about 100,000, did not explode.