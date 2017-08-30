Register
23:58 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Legs

    Wait, What? Germany Mulls Issuing 'Seal of Approval' for All Brothels

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    148442

    All German brothels could soon be forced to get a "seal of approval" that will identify their consistency with required safety standards, Deutsche Welle wrote.

    The system is comparable with the star system for hotels and restaurants and is designed to contribute to the safety of the sex industry, as well as improve the lives of prostitutes, a German sex industry association argues.

    According to the German brothel owners' association, BSD, the new measure is aimed at fighting violence and sexual abuse, as well as ensuring fair and hygienic working conditions. The initiative is partly based on Germany's Prostitution Protection Act, but BSD members believe that it would be a better alternative to the existing legislation.

    "This seal has many advantages," BSD chairwoman Stephanie Klee was quoted by Deutsche Welle as saying. "For one thing it means we can look at the individual establishments, how good they are, how they can be categorized and give them an incentive to improve. And we can tell sex workers, customers and authorities that these are good, serious places that have transparency."

    However, the bid has caused controversial reactions among the German public. Although prostitution is legal in Germany, some have criticized the move as useless.

    "A seal of approval as confirmation that [prostitutes] are 'self-employed and confident' is a mockery," former prostitute and activist against prostitution Sandra Norak wrote in her blog, cited by Deutsche Welle. "To try to put a seal of approval on whether a person working in prostitution is not in a desperate — or forced — situation, is not a victim of crime or human trafficking, is dubious, because no one apart from the person themselves and the people doing it to them can know 100 percent for sure."

    Migrants wait for the start of the rights education lessons for refugees and asylum seekers in a hall of the Bayernkaserne in Munich, southern Germany on February 24, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ Christof Stache
    Hundreds of Young Migrants Rescued From Prostitution Hell by German Charity
    In July, Berlin had initiated new stricter laws regulating prostitution in the country. The new legislation was designed to mitigate widespread human trafficking and increase scrutiny for sex workers.

    Under the new laws, all sex workers are compelled to register and receive an ID card to practice their trade, as well as undergo a comprehensive medical consultation.

    Related:

    More Pop-Up Brothels Crop Up in Britain
    US Feds Splurge on Brothels, Strip Clubs With Gov't Credit Cards
    Pop-Up Brothels and Sex Slaves 'Blighting' Britain's Capital
    Tags:
    law, approval, certificates, prostitution, brothel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok