African Migrants, Local Residents Engage in Clashes in Rome's Outskirts

ROME (Sputnik) — Clashes between migrants from Africa and local residents of Rome's Tiburtina neighborhood broke out in the migrant center located in this area, local media reported Wednesday.
The TGcom24 broadcaster reported that last night's conflict was triggered by a squabble between a 40-year-old Eritrean national and several local teenagers on Tuesday evening. According to the witnesses, during the heated conversation, the man started to throw stones at the teenagers.
Last week, migrants clashed with police in Rome when the law enforcement officers tried to remove their makeshift camp from the central square. The incident caused wide public discussions regarding the perspectives of the future presence of migrants in Italy.
🆘‼️👮👍 #Italy: Legion of the police dissolved a demonstration of illegal migrants in #Rome. Forza Italia!!! pic.twitter.com/CqE7iSj2dZ— Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) 30 августа 2017 г.
🆘‼️😬🔥 Italy: Camp of illegal migrants at the monument for fallen soldiers of World War I: "Monumento ai Caduti dell'Arma del Genio" in Rome. pic.twitter.com/I0NoOVwiCC— Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) 29 августа 2017 г.
Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing the worst migration crisis in its history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle Eastern and North African countries.
