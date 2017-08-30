African Migrants, Local Residents Engage in Clashes in Rome's Outskirts

According to the TGcom24 broadcaster, clashes between African migrants and residents of Rome's Tiburtina neighborhood took place in the local migrant center.

ROME (Sputnik) — Clashes between migrants from Africa and local residents of Rome's Tiburtina neighborhood broke out in the migrant center located in this area, local media reported Wednesday.

The TGcom24 broadcaster reported that last night's conflict was triggered by a squabble between a 40-year-old Eritrean national and several local teenagers on Tuesday evening. According to the witnesses, during the heated conversation, the man started to throw stones at the teenagers.

According to the broadcaster, around midnight, the mother of one of the teenagers went to the migrant center to sort out what had happened, but then around 50 refugees, residing in the facility, blocked her way out. The woman yelled for help, and other residents of the neighborhood practically put the building under siege. It was reported that the Eritrean man was stabbed in the back during the clashes. He was hospitalized, but the medics said that the injuries were not life-threatening.

Last week, migrants clashed with police in Rome when the law enforcement officers tried to remove their makeshift camp from the central square. The incident caused wide public discussions regarding the perspectives of the future presence of migrants in Italy.

​Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing the worst migration crisis in its history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle Eastern and North African countries.