Border Control in Germany of Major Importance Amid Migration Crisis - Merkel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel fully supports temporary security checks introduced in Germany amid the current European migration crisis, said Tuesday.
"Based on the current situation, I think that border controls are necessary for us," Merkel said at an annual summer press conference in Berlin.
In May, 2017, the European Commission recommended Germany, Austria, Denmark and Sweden to lift enhanced border controls within 6 months. It recommended instead the strengthening of cross-border police cooperation, as well as the joint analysis of threats and cross-border information exchange between the member countries.
