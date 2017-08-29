Border Control in Germany of Major Importance Amid Migration Crisis - Merkel

Preserving temporary border control for Germany is of major importance amid the current European migration crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday.

"Based on the current situation, I think that border controls are necessary for us," Merkel said at an annual summer press conference in Berlin.

Moreover, this topic will soon be discussed with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

In May, 2017, the European Commission recommended Germany, Austria, Denmark and Sweden to lift enhanced border controls within 6 months. It recommended instead the strengthening of cross-border police cooperation, as well as the joint analysis of threats and cross-border information exchange between the member countries.