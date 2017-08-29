Register
02:07 GMT +330 August 2017
    French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a media conference.

    France, Germany to Continue Joint Work on Minsk Deals Implementation - Macron

    © AP Photo/ Olivier Matthys
    The French president said that France and Germany will continue to work to implement the Minsk agreements on Ukraine and urged all parties to the conflict to observe the truth.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — France and Germany will continue to work jointly to implement the Minsk agreements on Ukraine in the "Normandy format," French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

    "The threat is at our doors, the war is on our continent. For sure in Syria, but also in Europe, and therefore it is necessary to maintain a dialogue with Russia… to resolve the crisis with Ukraine and other crises on the continent. France and Germany will continue to work together on the implementation of the Minsk agreements in the 'Normandy format,'" Macron said, addressing ambassadors at the Elysee Palace.

    He again urged all parties to the Ukraine conflict to observe the truce announced last week in Donbass.

    An apartment in a five-storied residential building in Yasinovataya, Donbass, damaged in shelling by Ukrainian army. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    Moscow: Kiev Tries to Sabotage Minsk Deal by Asking for Peacekeepers in Donbass
    The contact group for the settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine in Minsk agreed on a new armistice in the Donbass from midnight August 25. This is the fifth ceasefire attempt since the beginning of the year and the third one to ensure a truce before the September 1 start of an academic year since the beginning of the conflict.

    In February 2015, the warring parties to the conflict signed the Minsk peace accords, brokered by the Normandy Four (Germany, France, Russian and Ukraine), in order to stop the fighting in the crisis-torn region. The truce, however, has been repeatedly breached, with Kiev forces and Donbas militia accusing each other of the violations.

    Tags:
    Minsk protocol, Emmanuel Macron, Germany, France
