17:13 GMT +330 July 2017
    Soldiers of a Eurocorps detachment carry the European Union flag to mark the inaugural European Parliament session in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France (file)

    Berlin, Paris Take Steps to Reach EU Strategic Autonomy in Defense Issues

    France and Germany are exerting efforts to reach strategic autonomy of the European Union in the sphere of defense, German media reported Sunday.

    Reflection of the EU flag in a window of a building in Brussels.
    Germany, France to Devise New Proposals to Shore Up Eurozone - Paris
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper reported that it had obtained a document sent by the two nations to other EU member states proposing to develop "permanent structured cooperation" in defense in addition to the framework of NATO.

    The newspaper added that Berlin and Paris had set up several conditions, such as obligatory payments on defense and annual inspections of the countries' armed forces, that the member states have to fulfill to participate in the project.

    EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is expected to propose the initiative for consideration before the end of September and after that the EU members would have three months to decide on their participation, the news outlet added.

    The discussions of the European Union's defense have been taking place for years. They have intensified after the victory of Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election due to the politician's statements that the US allies should increase the contribution to the defense.

    Tags:
    defense, NATO, Federica Mogherini, Germany, France
