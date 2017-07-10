Register
10 July 2017
    G20 leaders summit in Hamburg

    Germany as Chair in G20 Achieved Progress in Digital Economy’s Regulation

    Germany achieved significant progress in discussing the practical aspects of the digital economy during its chairmanship in the latest G20 summit.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Germany's role as chair in the latest G20 summit, which took place last week in Hamburg, achieved significant progress in discussing the practical aspects of the digital economy and its regulation and prospects, Russia’s G20 sherpa Svetlana Lukash said Monday.

    "This year, Germany’s chairmanship managed to significantly advance in discussion of the technical and practical aspects of how to view the digital economy and what consequences it could bring to all our countries and how to agree on the unified approaches in cooperation and regulation," Lukash said at the press conference that addressed the results of the G20 summit.

    Russia appreciates the opportunity to agree on the issue of ensuring security in the virtual sphere, the country’s sherpa underlined.

    "The other side of the medal of regulating the digital economy, which is extremely important to Russia, is the issue of ensuring and protecting the rights of consumers in this sphere. It is also very important to ensure that the consumers are literal in the digital economy as it is a key element of their ability to protect their interests and also guarantee competition in this sphere," Lukash noted.

    At the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced a proposal that the G20 should take upon itself a task of working out a certain international regulation and creating the conditions for the digital economy's development, Russian Communications Minister Nikolay Nikiforov said last week.

    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (107)

