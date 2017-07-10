Kiev to Allocate $60Mln for Purchases of Military Equipment - Poroshenko

"Among other things, 1 billion 600 million hryvnias (some $615 million) will be spent on the purchase of new weapons and military equipment," Poroshenko's press service quoted the president as saying in an address to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
According to Poroshenko, additional funds will allow Ukraine to boost production of Oplot tanks, new missiles and other military equipment.
The president also said that Kiev is planning to allocate some $540 million for construction of an ammunition plant according to NATO standards to ensure domestic production of ammunition compatible with NATO equivalents.
