Register
19:08 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A demonstrator wears a badge in Parliament Square before a group of EU citizens of several nationalities, and including nurses, social workers and teaching assistants, lobby Members of Parliament over their right to remain in the UK, in London, Monday Feb. 20, 2017.

    Brexit: EU Workers in London Differ on 'Second-Class Citizens' Verhofstadt Claim

    © AP Photo/ Tim Ireland
    Europe
    Get short URL
    18910

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been accused of offering EU workers in Britain second-class citizenship. European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt and eight other leading MEPs have said the UK's opening offer on citizens' rights falls short of both the EU proposal, as well as the campaign by the UK Vote Leave team.

    The proposal outlined by the PM stated that EU nationals, who lawfully arrived in the country before Brexit, have the chance to build up the same rights to work, gain healthcare and benefits as UK citizens.

    Sputnik spoke to several EU nationals in London, asking them about their views on the deal and whether they believed they were being treated less favorably.

    ​One man, who works in a London restaurant and is originally from France, agreed with the European Parliament, saying he felt what was on offer to safeguard EU nationals was not good enough, and that more needed to be done. 

    "It's not enough, this country is very different, it's difficult to live here. We are working minimum hours and we need to bring in money. The country is very expensive," the restaurant worker said.

    When asked if he thought EU nationals were being treated unfairly by the UK government, he said he felt that they were being treated like second-class citizens.

    Not everyone agreed however — some said the UK government had been fair in its treatment of EU citizens.

    "I am from Poland originally. I would say we are treated fairly."

    There are some EU nationals who are very worried about their current status and believe over the next few months this concern will only grow.

    "I am from Italy originally and I've been living here for quite a long time. I'm a bit worried about the next few months and years. They might change our rights, and if friends and family visit, they may need to apply for a visa. That is my concern."

    As Brexit negotiations continue, the future it seems is still unclear for EU nationals.

    The European Parliament have warned they will fight to ensure their citizens are treated fairly. MEP's have already warned that they will stop a Brexit deal if a better offer is not presented, which could be done if a simple majority in the European Parliament votes against the final terms of an exit deal. 

    Related:

    'You Need Us, We Need EU Labor': How Non-UK Nationals Shape Britain's Economy
    London to Propose EU Citizens Living in UK Rights Almost Same as UK Nationals
    EU Voices Concern Over 'Homegrown' Radicalization Among Bloc's Nationals
    London Mayor Urges UK PM to Ensure Rights of EU Nationals Post-Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit negotiations, Brexit talks, Brexit 'deal or no deal', right to remain, EU nationals, EU citizens, Brexit, European Parliament, European Union, Guy Verhofstadt, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok