Russia Voted Against OSCE PA Minsk Declaration Amid Politicized Resolutions

MINSK, July 9 (Sputnik) — The Russian delegation to the OSCE PA on Sunday voted against the final Minsk declaration as it included several resolutions, which, from the point of view of Moscow, were politicized, the head of the delegation said.

"We support the final Minsk declaration, however, we will be not be voting in favor of wording in the annexed resolution on restoring the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine. We oppose them. I think the wording referring to the annexation of Crimea is not unacceptable, also the tone of their paragraphs are completely unacceptable to us. Aside from that, we are grateful to our colleagues and we support all other paragraphs and are prepared to work on those," Pyotr Tolstoy said.

The lawmaker added that a decision to vote for the declaration as a package of measures was against any logic and parliamentary ideas.

The 26th Annual Session of the OSCE PA closed in Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday with the adoption of the 2017 Minsk Declaration focusing on security, migration and human rights issues.