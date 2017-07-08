Merkel Strongly Condemns Anti-G20 Violent Protests in Hamburg

HAMBURG (Sputnik) — The chancellor added that the issue of compensation for damage to the city caused by the demonstrations would be considered on Sunday.

"I condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms," Merkel said, adding that the vandalism raging on the streets should be countered with "police methods."

"The city of Hamburg will sum up [the damage] very quickly. Then on Monday or tomorrow, I think, as I discussed at the meeting with [Finance Minister] Wolfgang Schaeuble, the Bundesrat and the government will contact on the issue, and we will decide what can be done," Merkel said, quoted by the German government press service.

The G20 summit kicked off on Friday in the German city of Hamburg and concluded on Saturday, bringing together the high-ranking officials of world major economies. Thousands of demonstrators protesting against the international summit and globalization among other issues took to the streets of the city, with some of the anti-G20 rallies have turned violent. According to the local police, over 200 police officers have been injured in the clashes.