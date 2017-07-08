Merkel Strongly Condemns Violence at Protests During G20 Summit

HAMBURG (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday strongly condemned violence that unleashed during the anti-globalist protests in course of the G20 summit in Hamburg and praised the city authorities and police forces, promising to provide them compensation for personal damage.

"All of the success that we achieved in these two days was possible only because a lot of policemen and women security forces ensured our safety during the summit. On behalf of all of the members of G20 I would like to thank them," Merkel said.

"The violence that unleashed, and this absolutely scrupulous brutality with which the police forces were attacked, I condemn wholeheartedly. There is no justification for brutal attacks against the life of policemen. I can only say that those who act in this way are not at all interested in uttering political criticism or saving lives of people on this planet. Those who act like this can no longer be called a democrat," she added.

Merkel said she has already expressed her gratitude to the first mayor of Hamburg, and discussed with finance minister how to offer compensation to those police officers who suffered personal damage.

"We will start talks with the city of Hamburg on this," she added.