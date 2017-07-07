Hamburg Police Say Pelted With Molotov Cocktails

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Police in the Group of 20 (G20) summit host city of Hamburg said they have been pelted by Molotov cocktails a 10-minute drive from the summit's venue on Friday.

"Colleagues are pelted with Molotov cocktails and barricades are burning on Holstenstrasse [street]," Hamburg Police said on Twitter.

​German media reported at least 130 police officers have been injured in the course of various anti-G20 summit rallies across the German city, with 37 protesters detained as of early Friday.